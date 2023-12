NAMEŠTAO UTAKMICE, BIO U ZATVORU, DOŽIVEO KLINIČKU SMRT: Neuništivi golman odbio Bajern, UKRAO PINGVINA, pretili mu pištoljem...

Happy Birthday Lutz Pfannenstiel 🎂 The first player to play on all six continents, playing in ALL these countries: 🇩🇪🇲🇾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇦🇫🇮🇸🇬🇳🇿🇳🇴🇨🇦🇦🇱🇦🇲🇧🇷🇳🇦 He even managed Antarctica when he retired from playing 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UmpNA2zgdk