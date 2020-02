SRPKINJA JE NAJLEPŠA KOŠARKAŠICA NA SVETU: Evo šta je Jelena poručila Hrvatici od koje je preuzela laskavu titulu (FOTO)

@laikaclinics Helping me look my best this summer 🏖 I’ve been doing combo treatments on both my legs and stomach areas. Even though I’m toned from working out and playing basketball, this helps me get rid of stubborn areas of fat. Thanks guys 🥰💖

A post shared by 𝒥𝑒𝓁𝑒𝓃𝒶 𝒯𝑜𝒹𝑜𝓇𝑜𝓋𝒾𝒸 (@jelcek) on Jan 16, 2020 at 4:41pm PST