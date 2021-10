SRPSKI KOŠARKAŠKI JAKO CENJENI: Jokić najbolji centar NBA lige, Micić drugi u Evropi

NBA GMs annual survey reveals: ➡ Champs: Brooklyn Nets (72%) ➡ MVP: Kevin Durant (37%) ➡ Most-wanted signing: Luka Doncic (43%) ➡ Best international in the NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo (60%) ➡ Best player outside the NBA: Mirotic (53%), Micic (23%)https://t.co/8Gptjt0izR