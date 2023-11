ISTORIJSKE BROJKE NIKOLE JOKIĆA! Ovo mnogi mogu SAMO DA SANJAJU! Srbin u društvu najvećih LEGENDI

Nikola Jokic has tied Elgin Baylor for the 2nd most games of 35+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists: Wilt Chamberlain: 11 Games Elgin Baylor: 3 Games Nikola Jokic: 3 Games Oscar Robertson: 2 Games Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 2 Games https://t.co/Pr1Y3u3jms