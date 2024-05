(UŽIVO) EVROLIGA: PANATINAIKOS - FENERBAHČE! Kakva bitka u Berlinu, SVE PUCA na parketu! Fantastična košarka

Several players from these teams have played for tonight's opponent in the past. @kos_slou of @paobcgr won the EuroLeague as a Fenerbahce player.@FBBasketbol's @Nick_Calathes15 won a crown with Panathinaikos and @G_P_06 spent 5 seasons with the Greens 🍀 pic.twitter.com/2lgeaPeCIy