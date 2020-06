DOMAĆI ZADATAK ZA CELI SVET OD MILOŠA ŠARČEVA: Ovako izgleda Srbin od 56 godina, on je naš ŠARČEVNEGER

When someone like @joeyswoll gives you a credit - priceless 🙏🏻💪🏻. I am actually working on improving at this stage of my life training hard with @erroldmoore and @matt_maldo_ 6 days per week. As Joey said - we can all look for a thousand excuses not to do what we could each and every day, lying to ourselves, being lazy...or we can do something about it...And, while you are doing “something” why not go ALL OUT? We can accept minimal results, optimal...but also shoot for a maximal results. It should be easy choice to make...YES, you can be in the best shape of your life - if you decide to do what you suppose to. How many intelligent people you’ve heard say it: I know that I am doing it wrong...!”. 🤔 Really? 😏...My question to all of them is - are you going to do something about it...and if not now - WHEN? ✔️Just Do It☑️ 😉

