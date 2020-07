NFL ŠAMPION JE ISTINSKA HEROJČINA, TREBA NAM VIŠE TAKVIH: Odrekao se 8,5 miliona dolara da bi lečio ljude od korone!

Since I have been working in a long term care facility, I have learned a lot on our health care administration system. The many decisions taken need to be relayed and implemented to the teams in the trenches. The person in charge at the facility where I work is Solène, our leader. She has to keep team spirits high while letting them know that vacations have been cancelled and that screening tests are now mandatory every week for all staff. Her job seems very difficult. She has to manage very complex schedules, apply the everchanging sanitary measures, maintain the supply of protection material. When staff shortage becomes too intense, she puts on her mask and visor to join the teams on the floor. Regardless of all that work, she stays positive and gives her 100% to make sure the facility stays safe for the patients and staff. At home, her husband stops her from listening to the negative news on these facilities in the province to help her keep her focus on the task at hand. As she says so well, throughout times of crisis, you must highlight the good decisions and continue the efforts. Great work team 💪🏻 Thanks Solène💪🏻 P.S. Solène is a big fan of my friend Louis Morissette...or maybe it’s the other way around, I’m not sure anymore 😂 @zemorissette #team #work #fighting #covid_19 #pandemic

