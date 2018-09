POSLE OVE PORUKE NOVAKA POČEĆETE DA VERUJETE U ČUDA: Emotivno izlaganje srpskog asa zapalilo društvene mreže! OVO NE SMETE PROPUSTITI!

Before I share with you my deepest thoughts, I wanted to THANK YOU for your love and support during the hard times, and also during these good times. It means the world to me and I know it wasn’t easy to stick around when things were uncertain. So thank you! _ UnBELIEVEable is usually the most common way to explain extraordinary success.. To me, that expression negates the most powerful emotion that one can have - BELIEF. All this time, belief is what pushed me through moments of doubt, pain, uncertainty. I was stuck at some point and overwhelmed by a plethora of information. And the results were not showing. Everybody offered their opinions and advice on what to do and what was happening to me, and I can’t say I didn’t hear any of it. I did. I got confused at times. But there was one thing that kept me up, kept me going: Belief in myself, my abilities, my skills and talent, and my resilience. Belief that I am meant to do this. _ The biggest takeaway from these fantastic past few months is that UNBELIEVABLE doesn’t exist. Limits do not exist. When you see it in your mind, you can achieve it in life. When you show up with your courage, confidence and belief, you are already a winner despite the actual result. Your character prevails and you build your habits and your habits bring you one step closer to your goals. So my friends, embrace adversity and trust in the power of belief.. it can take you anywhere 💪 Love to all. Idemooo #USOpen

