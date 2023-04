SVETSKI DŽET-SET GLEDA NOVAKA ĐOKOVIĆA: Poznate face na tribinama stadiona u Monte Karlu

I see that @GeorgeRussell63 is a McLaren driver, according to Amazon Prime! 🤔🎾. Just myself being pedantic, as a duel #F1 and #tennis journo. 😅 Easy mistake. He's also a snooker fan @TheBishF1! A fact that I didn't know... 😊 #RolexMonteCarloMasters #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/4wRJitpfkt