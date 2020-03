NJEN ORMAR IMA 700 KVADRATA I OTVARA SE NA OTISAK PRSTA! Ima 300 pari CIPELA i torbe od milion evra, a evo čega se BOJI

🎉All dressed up and ready for the last day of 2019! With Rossceutics Black Orchid Essence to care for my skin, I’m radiating glow, luminousity to ring in 2020!⁣ ⁣ @rossui_rossceutics ⁣ @rossuiofficalsg ⁣ #jamiechuaxrossui

A post shared by Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) on Dec 30, 2019 at 7:26pm PST