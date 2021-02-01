MILOVAN JOVANOVIĆ: 'Make-or-break days! Trump did lose, but Trumpism did not. The US faces the biggest crisis since World War II.'

The lower house of the United States Congress has impeached President Donald Trump over his role in last Wednesday's clashes, in which five people died. The proceedings then moved to the Senate, because in addition to a majority in the House of Representatives, impeaching a president also requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate (the upper house of the US Congress).

Donald Trump has gone down in US history as the first president to be impeached twice in the US House of Representatives during a single term in office. The Senate's decision will be some time coming, and impeachment appears unlikely at the present moment. However, if the Senate does impeach, Trump will be banned from holding a public office. The decision will also depend on whether the Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, views Trump as a burden on the Republican Party in the future. Senator McConnell is widely respected in the Republican Party and the Senate. If Trump's impeachment is not confirmed in the Senate, Trump will be able to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

James Comey, former director of the FBI, who was fired and dismissed from service in a disgraceful move, said that President Biden should consider pardoning Trump, as that is the only way to calm the nation and make a move towards a country-wide reconciliation.

Trump won 74.2 million votes in the presidential elections, which is the second-best result in US history. Ergo, Trump did lose, but Trumpism did not. Trump's legacy will remain deeply seated in the minds of a great many Americans who saw him as a savour and put hope in him.

During the four years of his presidency, Trump disrupted the operation of multilateral institutions, soured the alliance with the EU, withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, broke the levers of soft power that the US had been deploying for over 60 years, called into question the legitimacy of democratic elections, stoked tensions, and widened the rifts and differences in the society.

The US is facing the biggest crisis since World War II.

The discontent and fear over the economic downturn, racism, the coronavirus pandemic fallout, and the internal political conflicts and divisions result in a feeling of hopelessness among increasing numbers of the populace. The new president and his administration need to start tackling the issues that have resulted in a deep divide in the US society as a matter of urgency. They will also need to restore the trust in the US, which the rest of the democratic world sees as an undisputed political and economic role model.

The first major test of the Biden Administration's results will take place in two years, when all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the seats in the Senate will be up for election. Donald Trump's political future is uncertain. Anything is possible in the times ahead. No one can say with certainty what will happen. We live in dangerous times, times of great challenges.

Donji dom američkog Kongresa izglasao je opoziv predsednika Trampa zbog uloge koju je imao u sukobima prošle srede, u kojima je poginulo pet osoba. Postupak se zatim preselio u Senat, jer da bi predsednik bio opozvan, osim većine u Predstavničkom domu, potrebna je i dvotrećinska većina u Senatu (Gornji dom).

Donald Tramp se upisao u istoriju SAD kao prvi predsednik koji je opozvan dva puta u Donjem domu Kongresa tokom trajanja samo jednog mandata. Na odluku Senata čekaće se izvesno vreme i u ovom trenutku opoziv deluje malo verovatan. Međutim, ukoliko Senat ipak potvrdi opoziv, Tramp će biti onemogućen da vrši javnu funkciju. Takva odluka će zavisiti i od procene lidera manjine u Senatu, republikanca Miča Mekonela, da li će Tramp predstavljati teret za Republikansku partiju u budućnosti. Senator Mekonel je čovek koji uživa veliki ugled u Republikanskoj partiji i Gornjem domu Kongresa. Ukoliko Trampov opoziv ne bude potvrđen u Senatu, on će imati pravo da se kandiduje na predsedničkim izborima 2024.

Džejms Komi, bivši šef FBI, koji je na sramotan način smenjen i otpušten iz službe, rekao je da bi novi predsednik Bajden trebalo da razmotri pomilovanje Trampa jer je to jedini način da se smiri stanje u naciji i da se krene u unutrašnje pomirenje.

Tramp je osvojio 74,2 miliona glasova na predsedničkim izborima, što predstavlja drugi najbolji rezultat u istoriji SAD. Imajući to u vidu, Tramp jeste izgubio, ali trampizam nije. Trampovo nasleđe će ostati duboko urezano kod velikog broja Amerikanaca koji su u njemu videli spas i nadu.

Za četiri godine svog predsednikovanja, Tramp je onesposobio delovanje multilateralnih institucija, pokvario savezništvo sa EU, izašao iz iranskog nuklearnog sporazuma, urušio poluge meke moći koje su SAD primenjivale više od 60 godina, doveo u pitanje legitimitet demokratskih izbora, rasplamsao tenzije, dodatno produbio razlike i podele u društvu.

Amerika se suočava s najtežom krizom od Drugog svetskog rata.

Nezadovoljstvo i strah zbog ekonomskog pada, rasizma, posledica pandemije koronavirusa, unutrašnjih političkih sukoba i podela dovode do beznađa sve više građana. Novi predsednik i njegova administracija moraće što pre da se posvete rešavanju problema koji su doveli do velike polarizacije američkog društva i da povrate poverenje u SAD, koje ostatak demokratskog sveta smatra za neprikosnoveni politički i ekonomski uzor.

Prvi veliki test rezultata Bajdenove administracije biće za dve godine, kada se ponovo bira ceo sastav Predstavničkog doma i trećina članova Senata. Politička budućnost Donalda Trampa je neizvesna. Sve je moguće u vremenu koje je ispred nas. Niko sa sigurnošću ne može reći šta će se dešavati. Živimo u opasnom vremenu, vremenu velikih izazova.

Kurir