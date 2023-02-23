‘NATO RESPECTS SERBIA’S MILITARY NEUTRALITY!’ General Romano: ‘If we allow Putin to win in Ukraine, we’ll all pay a high price’

“NATO fully respects Serbia's proclaimed military neutrality policy and its sovereign right to choose its own path. NATO and Serbia are not only partners, but also neighbours, as nearly all countries in the Balkans are members of the Alliance, with some being EU members as well,” Brigadier General Giampiero Romano, the new Chief of the NATO Military Liaison Office in Belgrade, said in his first interview with the Serbian media.

How happy are you with the collaboration between NATO and Serbia so far, given that Serbia has no intention to change its status of a militarily neutral state?

“For the previous 16 years, NATO and Serbia have been developing a partnership that is mutually beneficial while fully respecting Serbia’s policy of military neutrality. Everything we do is based on Serbia’s requests and is tailored to its needs. We have worked together in order to be more ready for emergencies such as floods and forest fires, we have been helping Serbia reform its security forces and institutions, we train Serbian soldiers for peace-keeping missions, and have invested millions of euros to help Serbia destroy hundreds of tonnes of outdated ammunition. Moreover, Serbia and NATO have worked together training the Iraqi medical corps. In addition, we have a long-standing scientific collaboration with Serbia through the ‘Science for Peace and Security’ programme, in areas such as energy and environmental safety, new disruptive technologies, the fight against terrorism, and cyber-defence. Bearing all this in mind, I will endeavour to perform my duty and continue the efforts of my predecessors so that we could further improve the relations between NATO and Serbia, for our mutual benefit and regional stability.”

Are any joint exercises planned for this year?

“According to Serbia’s decision, all planned and exercise activities of the Serbian Armed Forces with foreign partners have been halted indefinitely. So, at the present moment, no specific exercises are planned involving Serbia and NATO.

According to conducted surveys, the Alliance is not very popular in Serbia, one of the reasons doubtless being the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. What is you take on that action of the Alliance today?

“It is not easy to talk about things that took place in the past when so many memories and emotions are associated with them. We must never forget the past, but we can move forward. That is what NATO and Serbia have been doing through our partnership – we look to a better future. I am fully committed to my role in this important process.”

GIAMPIERO ROMANO ASSUMING HIS DUTY foto: Privatna Arhiva

Tensions have mounted in recent months in Kosovo. Can KFOR, the NATO mission in Kosovo, guarantee the safety of people in that area at all times?

“KFOR is the most tangible indicator of many decades of commitment of the North Atlantic Alliance to a lasting safety in Kosovo and stability in the Western Balkans, with over 3,700 troops from 27 countries, including NATO members and partners. Our KFOR mission is fully capable to continue to carry out its UN mandate, based on the 1999 Resolution 1244 of United Nations Security Council – to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all the communities in Kosovo. KFOR contributes to safety in Kosovo and to stability across the region in a non-biased and reliable way.”

KFOR FORCES IN KOSOVO foto: Zoran Šaponjić

“The KFOR forces are entirely ready to intervene in the event of jeopardizing stability, safety, and freedom of movement, in line with said UN mandate. Since October, KFOR has increased its presence in the north of Kosovo, in the form of additional forces and patrols, among other things. Our commitment to KFOR and its mandate remains unchanged. I will add here any changes in KFOR’s position will be based on conditions on the ground and not on deadlines set in advance, all in accordance with the unanimous decisions of the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s decision-making body. At this point, it is important that all parties refrain from provocative measures and seek further solutions through dialogue. This is of key importance for a lasting safety in Kosovo and stability across the region.”

What do you see as the key security challenges and problems in this region?

“This region has made a great deal of progress since the 1990s conflict. As for potential security concerns, there are things that could be challenging. A combination of political tensions, political polarization, frozen reforms, and nationalist rhetoric can be abused to destabilize the region. All in all, the influence of certain foreign actors is also a cause for concern. This is why we say to the regional actors that they should as constructive as possible, which is also an integral part of my task.”

ROMANO AND THE SERBIAN MINISTER OF DEFENCE MILOŠ VUČEVIĆ foto: Privatna Arhiva

The end of this month will mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. How much has Russia’s attack against Ukraine changed the security landscape of the entire Europe? And is the conflict between Russia and Ukraine actually turning into a conflict between Russia and NATO?

“I would first like to say that NATO is not at war with Russia. It is very important to emphasize that. Firstly, NATO, its members states, and its partners want to help Ukraine realize its right to self-defence, enshrined in the UN Charter, against Russia’s brutal and unjustified aggression, by providing it with various kinds of lethal and non-lethal military aid, as well as financial and humanitarian aid. Secondly, NATO is making sure that this conflict does not escalate beyond Ukraine and into NATO territory. In this regard, we have taken additional measures to improve our collective determent and defence in all the operational domains – among other things, by doubling the number of international combat groups in the east of our Alliance – for four to eight. All this sends Russia a clear message that we will protect every inch of allied territory. As is clearly stated in the new NATO Strategic Concept, Russia is the most important direct threat to the safety of the allies and the peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic region. Its brutal war in Ukraine has shattered the peace in Europe. Russia aims to establish interest spheres and destabilize countries by using conventional, cyber, and hybrid methods against us and our partners.”

WAR IN UKRAINE foto: Shutterstock, AP Mstyslav Chernov, Ilustracija

“Because of its aggressive policies and actions, NATO cannot consider Russia a partner. NATO does not want a conflict with Russia and poses no threat to it. We will continue to respond to Russian threats and actions in a united and responsible manner. We are significantly strengthening the determent and defence of all our members states, improving our resilience against actions forced by Russia, and offering our support to our partners for the fight against malign interference and aggression. We want stability and predictability in the relations between NATO and Russia, as well as in the Euro-Atlantic region. Of course, we remain willing to have open channels of communication with Moscow in order to manage the risks and reduce them, prevent an escalation, and increase transparency. All the changes in our relations depend on whether Russia will stop its aggression and fully align with the international laws.”

VLADIMIR PUTIN foto: AP Mikhail Klimentyev

Did the President of Russia Vladimir Putin overestimate Russia’s power before starting this war?

“President Putin has made great strategic errors. He has fully underestimated the resolve of the Ukrainians to defend their country, their homes, and families. Also, he has fully underestimated the unity of NATO member states and partners in imposing unprecedented costs on Russia. Because of its illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now poorer and more isolated.

“In addition, the failures in Ukraine have led President Putin to respond in a more brutal way, using waves of missiles intentionally targeting the cities and the civilian infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without heat, electricity, and food. The brave Ukrainian forces are advancing against the Russian troops. The Ukrainian forces have organized well the line of defence, but now both sides are involved in a war of attrition, with many casualties. We are all paying the price for the Russian war against Ukraine, but our costs are in the form of money, but the Ukrainian ones are in blood. If we allow Putin to win, we will be paying a much higher price for years. If Putin and other authoritarian leaders see that using force pays off, they will use force again to achieve their goals. That would make our world more dangerous, and everyone would be more vulnerable. This is why our security interest is to support Ukraine.”

You are originally from Italy. What did NATO membership mean for your country? What has it brought to you?

“The end of the Second World War left Italy and other European countries completely destroyed. Many cities were razed, and the entire Italian artistic and cultural heritage was damaged. The populace lived in extreme poverty and penury, and many people thought the Nazis were responsible for that. Despite the feeling of hatred towards other European nations, the wish to recover and develop appeared immediately.

“The Italians rolled up their sleeves, and not just figuratively, and looked in a rational way for the right path for the future, which our historical roots helped us with, as we have learnt a lot and always try to draw good lessons from them.

“NATO membership took place following long debates and differences of opinion within the population and between different political factions. Still, the wish for peace and safety was tangible, and the country saw the path towards NATO membership as the most desirable option.

“The fear of insecurity and instability, as well as the wish of the country to play a role on the world stage brought Italy to a decision to join NATO. On top of that, a firm anti-Fascist, Count Carlo Sforza, who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy from February 1947 until July 1951, saw economic cooperation as one of the main goals, and believed that NATO membership was the first step towards integrating Italy into the West-European community. Count Sforza signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington on 4 April 1949, bringing the country into the Council of Europe (May 1949) and the European Coal and Steel Community in April 1951.

“Upon the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington on 4 April 1949, Count Carlo Sforza said the following: ‘After two world wars in a single generation, the Italian people look at this treaty with trust and hope. They see it as a decisive step towards peace in a free and united world.’

“In NATO history, Italy has always made significant contributions to our shared security. Nowadays, Italy is the leader of a new international NATO combat group in Bulgaria, and has its forces deployed at the international NATO locations In Latvia and Romania. Moreover, Italy carries out airborne patrols in Romania, Iceland, Slovenia, and the Western Balkans, as well as commanding NATO missions in Kosovo and Iraq.

“The historical and cultural roots of every nation are very important. We must learn our lessons from them to ensure a peaceful and economically and culturally rich future for our nations, especially the young generations. It is in this spirit that I begin this new engagement.”

foto: Shutterstock

How much of Belgrade have you been able to see and visit in this brief period of time?

“Belgrade gave me a warm welcome, and I believe it is love at first sight. Belgrade is a wonderful city, a beautiful capital, with coffeehouses serving espresso on a par with espresso in Naples. People here are very pleasant and nice. I’m delighted to see that many of them speak Italian. I’m very happy to have an opportunity to learn more about your rich culture and fascinating language. During this brief period of time, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing Serbian hospitality and the kindness of the Serbian people. In addition, my Serbian colleagues have started to introduce me to your delicacies, so that every day, when I arrive in the office, there’s something new waiting for me to try, whether it’s pork cracklings or pork crackling patties, baked beans with sausage, burek, lazy pie, minced meat fingers, etc. They even mentioned something called a floating island, which I haven’t tried yet, but I’ve heard it’s not easy to make.

“Let me end by my favourite word in the Serbian language: ‘Živeli’ (‘Cheers’), wishing the very best to this wonderful country and its warm people.”

Kurir.rs / Boban Karović