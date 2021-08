NIGERIJSKA VOJSKA: 335 ekstremista Boko Harama predalo oružje i povuklo se iz militantne grupe

#PHOTOS:::: Surrendered Terrorists “Boko Haram”Beg Nigerians For Forgiveness.. ————————— In a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the surrendered terrorists & families numbered 335 fighters, 746 women & children.#Authent pic.twitter.com/slIKMdkBw6