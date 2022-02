RUSKA INVAZIJA ZA VREME OLIMPIJADE: Sumorno upozorenje Blinkena dok Moskva šalje još vojnika duž ukrajinske granice

Minister of Defense of Ukraine: Two more birds in Kyiv. Javelins, grenades & other defensive ammunition for @ArmedForcesUkr. 130 tons from U.S. was delivered today. In general now we got 15th birds with 1200 tones https://t.co/yhazK1utPN via @oleksiireznikov #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/K9DFKrmGYH