KUD OSVOJIH MILIONE?! Dobitnika na lutriji progone ljudi koji mu traže pare: Ne razumeju kad im kažem da još novac nisam dobio

A piece of paper can change ur life! Anoop won 1st place in #KeralaLottery Rs.25cr (15.75 in hand) He fed his family of 4 with just 20K, is an auto driver, wanted 3 lakhs in loan to build a home, was to go abroad to work as a cook, wife is carrying, tough finances - Now $$$😁 pic.twitter.com/oKQai7PgXd