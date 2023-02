MUVAO JE 4 GODINE, KAD GA JE ODBILA, TUŽIO JE SUDU: Muškarac iz Singapura od devojke tražio 2 miliona dolara zbog EMOTIVNE TRAUME

Name, frame & shame: "K Kawshigan (pictured), a director at drone company D1 Racing, filed two lawsuits against Nora Tan Shu Mei after she rejected him, alleging her actions damaged his 'stellar reputation' and caused him to lose at least five business partnerships" https://t.co/IBxWrQHdWV pic.twitter.com/tWTGvb9Msq