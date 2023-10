UŽAS U INDIJI: Serija eksplozija na verskom skupu u kongresnom centru, ima poginulih (FOTO, VIDEO)

🚨#KeralaBlast | Four coordinated explosions have occurred in Kalamassery, Kerala, where a Jewish community resides. ▪️MHA Mr. Amit Shah, has dispatched teams of counter-terrorism experts & #NSG to the Jehovah Witnesses Church in Kalamassery. Kerala's DGP has confirmed an IED… pic.twitter.com/Zypxswl9Kh