#Earthquake (#potres) possibly felt 29 sec ago in #Croatia. Felt it? Tell us via: 📱https://t.co/LBaVNedOuH 🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7ICIP 🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5OaR1 ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/JSo9JLgnMg