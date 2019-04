GOREO TUMBA, GORI CEO SOLUN! BUKVALNO: PAOK posle 34 godine postao šampion! Pogledajte slavlje fudbalera i navijača crno-belih (VIDEO)

Reportedly, these are PAOK’s fans celebrating the club’s 93rd anniversary last night in the port of Thessaloniki 🇬🇷



A point against Levadiakos today, and they become champions for the first time in 34 years!



Just imagine how the Tumba Stadium will look 👀🔥⚽️



