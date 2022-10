JEDNOG SRBINA DUGO NISU OVAKO CENILI! Čak iako imate 120 MILIONA EVRA na računu ne možete da kupite Sergeja!

Lazio president Lotito on Milinković-Savić: “I’m not gonna sell Sergej, it’s not in my plans. I will offer him a new long term deal”, tells Messaggero. 🚨🇷🇸 #transfers “Milinković-Savić is worth €120m — and then every month the price increases”. pic.twitter.com/xHVLWwGrKT