ŠMRKALI I PO 10 GRAMA! Kokain i fudbal - ima neka tajna veza: Bili su gospodari fudbalske igre, ali voleli su da POVLAČE LINIJE!

On this day 3rd of April 1999 Liverpool beat Everton 3-2 at Anfield 🔴 The game is still remembered for Robbie Fowler's goal-line sniffing celebration after he struck a penalty in front of the away fans, one of two goals he scored that day. Patrik Berger was also on target#YNWA pic.twitter.com/XdqmgN5fLR