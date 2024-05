TUŽNE VESTI SA OSTRVA! Posle duge i teške borbe preminula legenda Mančester sitija! Njegov sin objavio SRCEPARAJUĆU poruku!

My Dad 💔My Hero I love you 💔 Thank you for everything 19/02/1950💔01/05/2024 We are all absolutely devastated to have lost my Dad. Big thanks to St Ann’s Hospice and all their brilliant staff who helped during those last days as he battled so hard against amyloidosis 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/uxPDT6kp9E