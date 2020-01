PRENISKO LETITE, MORATE DA POVEĆATE BRZINU: Isplivao audio snimak razgovora sa pilotom pre pada helikoptera! (VIDEO)

This is the flight path taken, as you can see above the LA Zoo, the pilot circled many times. Why the flight wasn’t ordered to land isn’t clear. Especially with many being cancelled in the area due to the fog #RIPMamba #RIPGiannaBryant #RIPKobeBryant #kobebraynt #KobeRIP #Kobe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3QqKAjwtNm