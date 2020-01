OTIŠAO U VEČNOST SA SVOJOM MAMBASITOM Đijana i Kobi su bili NERAZDVOJNI a o njoj JE GOVORIO REČIMA KOJE SADA PARAJU DUŠU

Always loved, Never forgotten, Forever missed 😭 My heart hurts so bad when watching this video again that I posted 4 years ago on Gigi’s Bday 💔 Two beautiful people will be FOREVER missed 🖤🖤 We love you Kobe and Gigi 👨🏽👧🏽 #KobeBryant #GiannaBryant #BryantFamily #RIPMamba #RIPGigi #nbafamily #teamfamilyfirst

