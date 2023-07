#MercadoACB- @FCBbasket | About 2 players #Blaugrana a short reminder 👇 ➡️Nicolas #Laprovittola is under contract until 2026 and a €600K buyout, he will probably stay. ➡️Nikola #Kalinic is under contract until 2024 and will probably leave #Baloncesto pic.twitter.com/k2w04K2exs