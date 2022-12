MESI RUŠI SVE REKORDE: Još samo JEDAN KORAK do jedine neostvarene želje!

Lionel Messi is the fourth player dating to 1966 to get to 19 goal involvement at the World Cup. 🇩🇪Miroslav Klose (16 goals, 3 assists) 🇧🇷Ronaldo (15 goals, 4 assists) 🇩🇪Gerd Müller (14 goals, 5 assists) 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (11 goals, 8 assists)#FIFAWorldCup #ARG #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/bielsOTd6r