OD ČEGA JE OVAJ ČOVEK! Neverovatno dostignuće NFL zvezde: Sagoreo 10 hiljada kalorija u JEDNOM DANU! FOTO

My brother, @arapp14 thought it was a brilliant idea of creating a challenge where you try to burn 10,000 calories in a single given day. Well, I attempted it yesterday... 125 miles biking (103 in one ride), 1.25 miles swimming, 4 miles hiking, 3 miles running, a short workout, and 7,300 feet of elevation later, #10kcaloriechallenge completed ✅ I started riding at 4:30 AM, after getting only 4 hours of sleep, and finally hit 10k calories at 9:09 PM. Footage of the whole day coming soon 👀 To all my fellow competitive athletes and everyone passionate about fitness, give this challenge a go and tag me. Make sure you use a heart rate monitor for accurate measuring of calories. I’m tryna see some of my guys destroy this challenge, so I’m nominating @iamchrisharris @elijahezmuhammad @adeibold @ksammons5 @weddlefam6 @jakegervase30 to attempt this #10kcaloriechallenge . Let me see you guys get after it!!!

A post shared by Taylor Rapp 迟友骏 (@taylorrapp) on May 24, 2020 at 6:51pm PDT