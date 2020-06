ZBOG KONDOMA NE IDE NA OLIMPIJADU! Potpuno NEVEROVATNA PRIČA američke bokserke! FOTO

#OCDisNot PEACE. There are many different forms of OCD. I personally suffer from fear of contamination. It’s very hard for me to explain what my routines are like and why I do them, but even harder for other people to understand. I deal with my OCD from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep at night. It never stops. It is not peace! Although there are all different forms of mental health, I encourage you to be patient and compassionate towards those who may be struggling around you. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #RealOCD

A post shared by Ginny Fuchs (@ginnyfuchsusa) on May 21, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT