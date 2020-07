One of those days where I feel like there’s so much weight on my shoulders I can barely stand. So I took some time and got in the gym. I had to prove to myself that I am strong enough and I can handle whatever the world throws at me. It gave me some extra mental confidence to get back out there and keep fighting. #notbreakingme

