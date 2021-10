NEVIĐENO! Ovo se NIKADA RANIJE NIJE DOGODILO! Prete Novaku da će da ga skinu sa trona, ali su zaboravili na JEDNU VAŽNU STVAR!

For the first time in #ATPMasters1000 history (280 events since 1990), all 4 semi-finalists are outside the Top 25 of the @FedEx ATP Rankings. No. 26 @Cam_Norrie No. 28 @GrigorDimitrov No. 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili No. 39 @Taylor_Fritz97@BNPParibasOpen #BNPPO21 #TennisParadise