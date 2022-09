ČANAK, ČEDA, AMBASADOR HIL... Evo ko je od poznatih došao da podrži Evroprajd

#EuroPride2022 in Belgrade to conclude with a march to the final concert venue. Proud to walk with 🇪🇺 @helenadalli, many MEPs and diplomats together with LGBTIQ activists from 🇷🇸 & 🇪🇺. We stand by them for equal rights for all. #EU4HumanRights pic.twitter.com/mEH1gDymyU