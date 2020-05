PRETERALA SA PLASTIČNIM OPERACIJAMA: Izgledam kao ČUDOVIŠTE! Ali Lisa Rina od jednog NE ODUSTAJE (FOTO)

This is for all of the healthcare workers, Doctors, Nurses, Food service workers, First responders, Everyone on the frontlines!!! This is for you! EVERYBODY CLAP YOUR HANDS!! We love you, we are in awe of you and we THANK YOU!!!!!! #Heroes ❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈✨🦋💗💗🙏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Apr 10, 2020 at 9:06am PDT