DODELJENE MTV NAGRADE I NIKO NIJE RAVNODUŠAN! Kanadski miljenik žena je UMETNIK godine, a Olivija Rodrigo ima NAJBOLJU pesmu!

Ovogodišnja dodela MTV nagrada je bila veoma zanimljiva, što zbog činjenice da MTV ove godine slavi 40. godina, što zbog specifičnih uslova održavanja, ako i učesnika.

Madona je svečano otvorila dodelu u Bruklin Barklajs Centru u Njujorku odnosno Bruklinu i naravno da nikog nije ostavila ravnodušnim svojim autfitom.

foto: Profimedia

Što se nominacija tiče, Džastin Biber ih je imao 7, Megan Ti Stalion je imala 6, a Bili Ajliš, BTS, Dodža Ket, Drejk, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivija Rodrigo su imali po 5 nominacija.

Rok grupa Foo Fighters su dobili nagradu za Globalna ikona i to je prvi put da se ova nagrada dodeljuje američkom izvođaču.

foto: Profimedia

Ovo su nominovani i dobitnici nagrada

Video godine

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" Pobednik: Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears"

Pesma godine

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" BTS – "Dynamite" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" Dua Lipa – "Levitating" Pobednik: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

foto: Profimedia

Najbolji Pop

Ariana Grande – "positions" Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" BTS – "Butter" Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" Pobednik: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" Taylor Swift – "willow"

Najbolji Video

Pobednik: Bili Ajliš – "Your Power" Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil" H.E.R. – "Fight For You" Kane Brown – "Worldwide Beautiful" Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – "Entrepreneur"

foto: Profimedia

Umetnik godine

Ariana Grande Doja Cat Pobednik: Justin Bieber Megan Thee Stallion Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift

Najbolji Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" Polo G – "RAPSTAR" Pobednik: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE"

foto: Profimedia

Najbolja Saradnja

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" Pobednik: Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"

foto: Profimedia

Najbolji K-Pop

(G)I-dle – "Dumdi Dumdi" BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream" Pobednik: BTS – "Butter" SEVENTEEN – "Ready to love" TWICE – "Alcohol-Free"

foto: Profimedia

Najbolja Alternativa

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" Pobednik: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

foto: Profimedia

Najbolji Novi Umetnik

24kGoldn Giveon The Kid LAROI Pobednik: Olivia Rodrigo Polo G Saweetie

Najbolji R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "Brown Skin Girl" Pobednik: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy" Giveon – "Heartbreak Anniversary" H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – "Come Through" SZA – "Good Days"

foto: Reuters

Najbolji Rok

Evanescence – "Use My Voice" Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" Pobednik: Džon Mejer – "Last Train Home" The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration"

Najbolji Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" Pobednik: Bili Ajliš & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" Karol G – "Bichota" Maluma – "Hawái"

foto: Profimedia

(Kurir.rs/A.M.)

Bonus video:

00:04 KARIĆ PLAČE ZA NJOM U RIJALITIJU, A ONA IZLAZI I TO U LATEKS IZDANJU: Misica se nabila na štikle i utegla, a poruke se NIŽU! VIDEO