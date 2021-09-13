Najnovije vesti

DODELJENE MTV NAGRADE I NIKO NIJE RAVNODUŠAN! Kanadski miljenik žena je UMETNIK godine, a Olivija Rodrigo ima NAJBOLJU pesmu!
Foto: Profimedia, Shutterstock

bilo je zanimljivo

DODELJENE MTV NAGRADE I NIKO NIJE RAVNODUŠAN! Kanadski miljenik žena je UMETNIK godine, a Olivija Rodrigo ima NAJBOLJU pesmu!

Pop kultura

Ovogodišnja dodela MTV nagrada je bila veoma zanimljiva, što zbog činjenice da MTV ove godine slavi 40. godina, što zbog specifičnih uslova održavanja, ako i učesnika.

Madona je svečano otvorila dodelu u Bruklin Barklajs Centru u Njujorku odnosno Bruklinu i naravno da nikog nije ostavila ravnodušnim svojim autfitom.

Madona
foto: Profimedia

Što se nominacija tiče, Džastin Biber ih je imao 7, Megan Ti Stalion je imala 6, a Bili Ajliš, BTS, Dodža Ket, Drejk, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Olivija Rodrigo su imali po 5 nominacija.

Rok grupa Foo Fighters su dobili nagradu za Globalna ikona i to je prvi put da se ova nagrada dodeljuje američkom izvođaču.

Fu Fajters, Foo Fighters, MTV
foto: Profimedia

Ovo su nominovani i dobitnici nagrada

Video godine

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" Pobednik: Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears"

Pesma godine

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" BTS – "Dynamite" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" Dua Lipa – "Levitating" Pobednik: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

Olivija Rodrigo
foto: Profimedia

Najbolji Pop

Ariana Grande – "positions" Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" BTS – "Butter" Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" Pobednik: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" Taylor Swift – "willow"

Najbolji Video

Pobednik: Bili Ajliš – "Your Power" Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil" H.E.R. – "Fight For You" Kane Brown – "Worldwide Beautiful" Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – "Entrepreneur"

Bili Ajliš
foto: Profimedia

Umetnik godine

Ariana Grande Doja Cat Pobednik: Justin Bieber Megan Thee Stallion Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift

Najbolji Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" Polo G – "RAPSTAR" Pobednik: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE"

Trevis Skot
foto: Profimedia

Najbolja Saradnja

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" Pobednik: Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"

Dodža Ket, Doja Cat
foto: Profimedia

Najbolji K-Pop

(G)I-dle – "Dumdi Dumdi" BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream" Pobednik: BTS – "Butter" SEVENTEEN – "Ready to love" TWICE – "Alcohol-Free"

BTS
foto: Profimedia

Najbolja Alternativa

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" Pobednik: Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Megan Foks, Konor Mekgregor, Mašin Gan Keli
foto: Profimedia

Najbolji Novi Umetnik

24kGoldn Giveon The Kid LAROI Pobednik: Olivia Rodrigo Polo G Saweetie

Najbolji R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "Brown Skin Girl" Pobednik: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy" Giveon – "Heartbreak Anniversary" H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – "Come Through" SZA – "Good Days"

Bruno Mars
foto: Reuters

Najbolji Rok

Evanescence – "Use My Voice" Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" Pobednik: Džon Mejer – "Last Train Home" The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration"

Najbolji Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" Pobednik: Bili Ajliš & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" Karol G – "Bichota" Maluma – "Hawái"

Bili Ajliš
foto: Profimedia

(Kurir.rs/A.M.)

NE PROPUSTITE

DOŠLA SKORO GOLA NA DODELU NAGRADA, SVI SE OKRETALI ZA NJOM: Sek*i Megan žarila i palila na crvenom tepihu, telo joj da umreš FOTO

MADONA U ŠOK IZDANJU: Sve se prelivalo i PUCALO na njoj, ali ŽURKA je počela kada je okrenula leđa i pokazala ZADNJICU! (FOTO)

DEČKO MEGAN FOKS NAPRAVIO VELIKI SKANDAL NA DODELI NAGRADA: Golišava glumica morala da ga brani od RVAČA! Reper nije znao za sebe!

OVAKO JE ANGELA MERKEL IZGLEDALA SA 17 GODINA: Bila je oduševljena SSSR, a s prvim mužem živela je u stanu bez TOALETA I VODE

Bonus video:

KARIĆ PLAČE ZA NJOM U RIJALITIJU, A ONA IZLAZI I TO U LATEKS IZDANJU: Misica se nabila na štikle i utegla, a poruke se NIŽU! VIDEO
00:04

KARIĆ PLAČE ZA NJOM U RIJALITIJU, A ONA IZLAZI I TO U LATEKS IZDANJU: Misica se nabila na štikle i utegla, a poruke se NIŽU! VIDEO

Kliknite za sledeću vest

Prijavite se na newsletter.

Svakog dana besplatan pregled vesti na vaš e-mail.

* Obavezna polja

Najnovije vesti iz rubrike

RAZMENA SADRŽAJA

Inicijalizacija u toku...
track