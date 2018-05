OBJAVILA JE VERENIKU OTVORENO PISMO: Žalila se da je uzima zdravo za gotovo, a njegov odgovor je OBJASNIO! (FOTO)

Dear darling fiancé, I love you (I wear your undies to bed-say no more) but lately you have forgotten who I am & what I do. I am your partner of 12 years, your confidant, best friend & most importantly the mother of your children but more recently, without you saying it, I can tell I’m just the baby bum wiper, the mundane defacto roomie & the worn out wash cloth that desperately needs a revamp...I hear you loud & clear - no one deserves a whole 6 hours at a day spa more then us mum’s but really you need some aftershave because your attitude or lack of, stinks.. You walk in the door after a 12 hour work day, worn out, weary & tired. You eat your dinner in peace, pat yourself with your fluffy towel that I dried & slip so quietly into bed with the comfort of your fresh new sheets that I washed, annoyingly dried & frustratingly applied to the king bed just a few hours prior.. you awoke in the morning, gave a good stretch, kissed my forehead & showered & got dressed ready to face the day ahead. You wore your new shorts I bought you that were a nightmare to purchase with 2 kids in tow, but I did it anyway because I know you needed them & would appreciate them..I love you & that’s why I give myself so selflessly, day in day out but my god where is the fking recognition? Beautiful dinner babe. Nice hair hun. I see you have gone back blonde. Thanks for getting the stain out of my white t shirt. These new flanelette sheets are heaven. Hey thanks for getting these shorts. Nope - none of it. Not one thanks given or appreciation shown. No recognition today, yesterday or probably tomorrow until you read this. You work so hard. I work hard too. I dare say harder then you. I don’t enjoy housework but I do it. I loathe mundane cooking these days but it keeps us well & going. I can’t possibly scrape any more skiddies out of undies, but I do it because that’s toilet training. I feel like I am the queen of Groundhog Day, but although not joyous all the time, I do it but please, to save the dragon from spitting fire pretend you loved dinner..thank me for keeping the kids alive & doing the dreaded dinner, bath, bed solo. Because that’s all we want. That’s all I want. Recognition 😘

A post shared by The Midwife Mumma (@themidwifemumma) on May 7, 2018 at 4:01am PDT