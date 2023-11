KULTNA TORBA PRINCEZE DAJANE UŠLA JE U LEGENDU: Sa razlogom nosi NJENO IME, a kad čujete pozadinu ove priče ODUŠEVIĆETE SE (FOTO)

𝗟𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗴 - Having first been spotted on the arm of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, the Lady Dior has been met with unstoppable success 🤍👏🏻 Pictures - IG @ nouvell_e pic.twitter.com/hiqKuWgqs0