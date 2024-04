ZBOG VIDEA NA TIKTOKU ZAMALO ZAVRŠILA NA OPERACIONOM STOLU: Tinejdžerka pokušala da primeni trik sa mreža kad se desila NESREĆA

Zero-waste, non-toxic, and eco-friendlyI Sugar Wax! I had to part ways with my armpit hair after 9 months 🥹🤣 Recipe Below! 1 cup sugar 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 1/4 cup warm water Directions Put the lemon juice and water in a medium-sized pan on the stove at medium heat for a few minutes. Add the sugar and stir. Turn up the heat to high. When the mixture gets bubbly, reduce the heat back to medium and continue to stir. IMPORTANT: You must continue to stir, otherwise the mixture will harden and become useless. For another 5 minutes or so, cook at medium heat, stirring constantly. When the mixture becomes smooth and golden in color, it’s considered done. Remove from the heat. Test a spoonful of the mixture by placing it in the fridge. Let it cool and then check its consistency. If thick and tacky, then consider job well done! If not, put the pot back on the stove for a few more minutes at medium heat, again stirring the whole time. Let the pot cool for 30 minutes. Transfer to a heat-safe glass