U ITALIJI SE TEK ZAKUVAVA: Salvinijeva vladajuća Liga traži da se vladi izglasa nepoverenje

New poll for Italy included in our #pollofpolls on https://t.co/dxzrGAVpOG.



Figures compared to last poll:

Lega: 38% | +0.3

PD: 22.4% | -0.1

M5S: 17.5% | -0.1

FI: 8% | -0.1

FdI: 6% | =

+E: 2.4% | =



Source: Tecnè

Sample size: 1,000

Period: 05/08-05/08/2019#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/7eo0bsIgJ0