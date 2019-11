BIVŠA ŠPIJUNKA CIA OTKRIVA MNOGE TAJNE: Radimo stvari koje običan svet ni ne primeti, a evo zašto uvek stajem na ŽUTO SVETLO! (VIDEO)

As my brothers and sisters from all walks of national service demonstrate every day, the mission continues long after official duty is over. Be it building hospitals overseas, mounting rescue operations in the wake of wildfires here at home, delivering meals to families fleeing war, or protecting local schools from the sweep of rising floodwaters, thousands of US veterans work every day on behalf of human happiness, security, dignity, and freedom. . And as all those who have worked on behalf of our country know, we accept that ongoing mission on behalf of those brave men and women who fought alongside us with courage and skill but never made it home. Because the only way to honor a life given on behalf of others is to do some part of the work that person would have done, were they still here among us. Together, we can be an extension of their hands and hearts, serving the world long after they are gone. . So if you haven’t found a service community that feels right for you, try asking your friends, your community center, your local refugee resettlement program, your church or your food bank about programs that need your help. Or deploy with Team Rubicon alongside some of the best veterans I know to serve, safeguard, and rebuild communities in the US and overseas. . This Memorial Day, may we remember those who have given their lives in service by activating our own inner servants. May we honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice by stepping up to care for our communities, our country and our world on their behalf. . #memorialday #service #peace

A post shared by Amaryllis Fox (@amaryllisfox) on May 28, 2018 at 6:59pm PDT