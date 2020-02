NEVEROVATNI PRIZORI IZ LIBIJE: Oko 3.000 kamila evakuisano iz prestonice, lopovi odmah iskoristili priliku! (VIDEO)

3,000 thousand camels imported from #Australia🇦🇺 have been walked out of #Libya’s 🇱🇾 capital #Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under #Haftar artillery fire 125 got stolen in Janzourhttps://t.co/rTUd2uRFs3https://t.co/KYiR5psx27 pic.twitter.com/ilNQNrclJe