Happy to say that Chandigarh FD with @drqayumiitk overseeing have tranquillised and shifted the leopard to a wildlife sanctuary. Kudos to FD who work even in times of #lockdown @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 @wti_org_india https://t.co/f0YAE9NhAO pic.twitter.com/s8YNieoEMC