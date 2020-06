POTEZ OVA DVA POLICAJCA JE LEKCIJA ZA SVE: Držali se za ruke, kleknuli pred demonstrantima i poslali važnu poruku VIDEO

I am proud that our Ocean City community came together to peacefully unite during the protests and stand together for change. However, unfortunately this depiction is not the reality of the system as a whole. My friend @daphne_lyon summed it up best - “A police officer kneeling is like an abusive ex boyfriend bringing you flowers after a fight.” While this was a powerful, beautiful moment of unity, and while we have “good cops” here in Ocean City, it’s important to remember this is not an accurate reflection of what we’re fighting for systemically, and it certainly does not stop here. #oceancitynj #blacklivesmatter #keepgoing

