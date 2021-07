DOK JE NAROD ZAKLJUČAN, NJEMU RUČAK PADA S NEBA: Ljubitelj pilava poslao helikopter da mu donese 36 porcija sa drugog kraja zemlje

1. A helicopter landed at Padang Ipoh to pick up 36 packets of the famous “nasi ganja” for a customer in Kuala Lumpur this morning. But Perak police chief Mior Faridalatrash Wahid told Utusan the chopper was only cleared for landing at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport. Pic: Utusan pic.twitter.com/mzqc8PNYgB