ŠOJGU: Američki bombarderi vežbaju NUKLEARNI NAPAD na Rusiju! Došli su na 20 km od ruske granice!

🇷🇺 MoD Sergey #Shoigu: We see considerable increase in the 🇺🇸 strategic bombers' activity near 🇷🇺 borders. 30 flights over the past month. 10 strategic bombers practiced employing nuclear weapons against 🇷🇺. The minimal distance from the border - 20 km.https://t.co/GPPWo3NqLb