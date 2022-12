OTROVNI BEBI SPANAĆ IZAZVAO DELIRIJUM I HALUCINACIJE: Devet osoba u Australiji završilo u bolnici u teškom stanju

Food Recall - Riviera Fresh Pty Ltd is recalling Riviera Farms Baby Spinach 350g and 1kg (All Use By dates from 16 Dec 2022 up to and including 28 Dec 2022) due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. See our website: https://t.co/WtT7u4n2k8 pic.twitter.com/v0l2o81bX6