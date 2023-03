PREDSEDNIČE, VAGNER ŽELI DA VAS UBIJE: Rusi hoće da zavladaju državom koju zovu i SVETSKA VAVILONSKA KULA, bukti sukob sa AMERIKOM

BREAKING: 🇨🇲 - Cameroonian President Paul Biya Expected To Be Succeeded By His Son Franck, After 40Years In Power. Similar plans have been implemented for former Chadian president Idriss Deby towards his son Mahamat. 😃😃. #Cameroon #PaulBiya #Africa #GulfOfGuinea #Russia pic.twitter.com/tUfrC7pCgf