SVE PUCA OD GLAMURA! Pogledajte šta voze superstarovi Premijer lige: Od Ferarija, preko Lamborginija do Bentlija! FOTO

I'm driving home for Christmas Oh, I can't wait to see those faces I'm driving home for Christmas, yea Well I'm moving down that line And it's been so long But I will be there I sing this song To pass the time away Driving in my car Driving home for Christmas...🎶🎶

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Dec 25, 2019 at 4:16am PST