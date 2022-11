SVINJSKE GLAVE I MRTVI PACOVI ZA MILOŠA NINKOVIĆA: Navijači Sidneja spremaju linč za "izdajnika" Srbina, bivši saigraču mu prete

'The club put some things about my jersey...I spent 7 years here, won 6 trophies...I deserve more respect.' Miloš Ninković has all the motivation he needs ahead of a blockbuster reunion with @SydneyFC this Saturday 🧨 'He's the enemy now': https://t.co/RNDL292PvC pic.twitter.com/3PJDl9SdGH