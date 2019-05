SAGA OKO LENDEJLA SE NASTAVLJA! Džok se EMOTIVNOM porukom IPAK oprostio od Partizana i Grobara! (FOTO)

Obviously the news is out that my rookie year has come to an end. I’m so appreciative towards Partizan for the opportunity to start my career in one of the best situations in the world! Made some life long mates on this team and had the privilege to play in front of some of the best fans in the world!! The energy made the game that much more intense and exciting every night. I don’t think I’d be half the player without all the support I got from my teammates, the club and the fans! For all of this I thank everyone involved in Partizan. You’ll always hold a special place in my heart. ⚫️⚪️ see you soon America!!

A post shared by Jock Landale (@jocklandale) on May 20, 2019 at 7:49am PDT