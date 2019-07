Čak i na odmoru, dok uživa sa porodicom, @Billy_Baron nastavlja da osvaja trofeje, ovog puta 🏌🏻‍♂️turnir u paru sa @JBaronJr 👌🏼



Billy Baron recharging 🔋with his family and doing what he knows best: winning 🏆! This time, his teammate was his brother 👏🏼#KKCZSummer #WeAreTheTeam pic.twitter.com/SlZZYJR77T