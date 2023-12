AMERIKA MORA DA SE POKLONI NIKOLI JOKIĆU! Srbin je NAJBOLJI U SVEMU i GAZI ka MVP tituli! Nikada nije bio OVAKO DOBAR!

Most PTS by a player this season: 579 — Nikola Jokic 569 — Giannis Antetokounmpo 565 — Luka Doncic Most REB by a player this season: 255 — Nikola Jokic 249 — Anthony Davis 221 — Rudy Gobert Most AST by a player this season: 196 — Nikola Jokic 192 — Trae Young 189 — Hali 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gXbpRa5GTH